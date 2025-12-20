Sumisip District Hospital activates solar power project

THE Sumisip District Hospital (SDH) has activated its P8 million solar power project, guaranteeing continuous electricity supply, especially during periods of unstable power from the Basilan Electric Cooperative (Baselco).

Dr. Shariffa Ann Abbas Alvarez, Basilan provincial health officer, said the solar power project was funded through the province’s 20 percent development fund.

Alvarez said the project includes the rehabilitation of electrical wiring.

She added that the initiative of the provincial government of Basilan is a major help in protecting vital equipment and ensuring faster and safer medical services for Sumisip and neighboring towns.

Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman led the inspection and “lights on” ceremony of the project on Thursday, December 18.

Hataman also personally toured the facility to check the laboratory and operating rooms, as well as other equipment that depend on stable power.

Aside from SDH, Hataman said the next target is to make Lamitan District Hospital fully solar-energized.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nur Khan Istarul, a member of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, said SDH is targeted to be upgraded to a Level 1 hospital by 2026.

Maluso General Hospital is expected to begin operations in the third quarter of 2026 as part of the ongoing improvement of health services in Basilan province.

Health is one of the core pillar programs of Hataman under Basilan HELPS, which also includes environmental protection. (SunStar Zamboanga)