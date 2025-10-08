Sumisip hospital eyed as model for other health facilities in Basilan

BASILAN Governor Mujiv Hataman announced Wednesday, October 8, 2025, that he is eyeing to make the district hospital in the town of Sumisip as a model for other health facilities in the province.

Hataman, during his visit Wednesday at Sumisip District Hospital (SDH), directed the hospital's management to submit a detailed proposal for operation enhancements, emphasizing the importance of long-term sustainability.

"Our goal is to make SDH a model for other health facilities in Basilan province," Hataman said in a statement.

He vowed to prioritize the urgent needs presented to him by the SDH employees during his visit, and this includes upgraded medical equipment, expanded ward capacity, and improved water and electricity supply.

"The renovation of SDH is not just about the building-but about ensuring that there is adequate equipment, staff, and services for our town mates," he added.

He planned to allocate additional funding to address critical gaps in the operations of the district hospital.

The visit of the governor on SDH underscored the Provincial Government's commitment to improving healthcare accessibility for residents of remote communities in Basilan province.

He said the Provincial Government would fast-track procurement processes to ensure upgrades begin within the quarter. (SunStar Zamboanga)