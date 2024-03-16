Surigao del Norte declared insurgency-free

LIEUTENANT General Greg Almerol, commander of the Eastern Mindanao Command (Eastmincom), has commended the troops of the 901st Infantry Brigade for their relentless pursuit of dismantling the remaining Guerrilla Fronts of the New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in the province of Surigao del Norte.

Almerol made the commendation as the Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) has declared Surigao del Norte an “insurgency-free” province in a resolution approved on Friday, March 15.

The 901st Infantry Brigade is under the operational control of the 4th Infantry Division (ID), which has jurisdiction over the northern part of Mindanao.

“As the commander of Eastmincom, I am deeply proud and honored to witness this kind of achievement in your area. Your dedication and bravery have been exemplary, showcasing the true spirit of service,” Almerol said.

“You have overcome challenges with unwavering resolve, securing peace and stability in your area of operation. May this achievement be a testament to your efforts and dedication to finally defeat the CTG (Communist Terrorist Group) forces and create a conflict-resilient Eastern Mindanao,” he added.

Surigao del Norte is the 8th province under the Joint Operational Area of Eastmincom to be declared Insurgency-free.

Meanwhile, Eastmincom's no-let-up operations led to a series of encounters against the CTG and the surrender of its members since the beginning of the year.

Almerol said that since January, this year, Eastmincom has neutralized 74 Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)-NPA groups rebels, comprising 62 surrenders, four captured, and eight deaths; recovered 71 firearms, with 58 high-powered and 13 low-powered; recovered eight anti-personnel mines; and, discovered one enemy hideout.

Almerol extended his commendation to the troops for their unwavering commitment, which has contributed immensely to the outstanding achievements of Eastmincom since the beginning of the year.

He said Eastmincom continued to intensify its whole of nation approach to finish the dwindling forces of the remaining Guerilla Fronts in its Joint Operational Area adhering to the challenge of General Romeo Brawner, Jr., the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (CSAFP), to dismantle the remaining Guerilla Fronts in the country soonest. (SunStar Zamboanga)