Suspect in businesswoman gun slay falls

AUTHORITIES arrested a suspect during pursuit operations 11 hours after a businesswoman was killed and her brother wounded in a gun attack in Zamboanga City, police said on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

Police Colonel Kimberly Molitas, Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) director, identified the arrested suspect as Aldester Zapanta Faustino, a resident of Bunguiao, Zamboanga City.

Molitas said Faustino was arrested past 11 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, in Quiniput village, 44 kilometers east of Zamboanga City.

“Through the dedicated efforts of our ZCPO Tracker Team and rapid analysis of CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage, critical evidence was gathered that led to the identification and apprehension of the suspect,” Molitas said in a statement Wednesday, October 30.

“It has been determined that the suspect had a personal grudge against the victims,” she added.

The victims, Elisa Eusebio, 45, who is in the ice dop business, and her brother, Ronald, 35, were shot around 12;55 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, in Zone 4, Maasin village, 13 kilometers west of Zamboanga City.

Eusebio expired while under medical treatment at a hospital while his brother, Ronald, was admitted for treatment.

The victims were aboard a “kulig-kulig” driven by Joseph Carpizo on the way to the village hall of Maasin when repeatedly shot by a lone gunman.

“The prompt action of our officers demonstrates our unwavering commitment to combating criminality in Zamboanga City,” Molitas said.

“We are grateful for the community’s cooperation and the tireless work of our police personnel, which enable us to resolve this case swiftly,” she said. (SunStar Zamboanga)