Suspect in indiscriminate firing in Sulu arrested

TROOPS under the 1102nd Infantry Brigade arrested a suspect of an indiscriminate firing incident in Pandami, Sulu, on Saturday, May 23, 2026, through a swift and coordinated law enforcement operation, preventing the escalation of violence, officials said.

Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, 104th Infantry Battalion commander, said the troops from the Alpha Company led by First Lieutenant Carl Lorenz Ebon, in coordination with the police, arrested the suspect, alias Ben, as they swiftly responded to the reported incident in Sitio Button, Saganggang village, Pandami.

Investigation disclosed that Ben fired his firearm following a misunderstanding involving a cow tied near a resident’s house.

The incident reportedly escalated after the rope restraining the animal was cut, prompting the suspect to indiscriminately discharge his firearm within the area.

After the arrest of Ben, military and police personnel later facilitated the voluntary surrender of one caliber .30 M1 Garand rifle with five (5) rounds of live ammunition at the Camp Muksan which houses the 104IB headquarters in East Kuntad village, Siasi, Sulu.

Dalumpines emphasized that the successful operation highlights the effectiveness of the Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community (RFGFPCC) Campaign in addressing local conflicts before they escalate into violence.

“This accomplishment reflects the strong cooperation among the military, police, local leaders, and the community under our RFGFPCC campaign,” Dalumpines said.

“Through sustained collaboration and immediate response, we were able to prevent further violence and encourage the voluntary surrender of loose firearms,” he added.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102nd Infantry Brigade commander, lauded the troops and stakeholders involved in the operation and reiterated the brigade’s commitment to sustaining peace initiatives in Sulu.

“The RFGFPCC campaign continues to prove that peace and security can be achieved through unity, political will, and community cooperation,” Delos Santos said.

“We will continue to intensify our efforts to recover loose firearms and resolve conflicts peacefully to sustain the gains of peace in Sulu,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)