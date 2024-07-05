Zamboanga

Suspected big-time drug dealer arrested

ZAMBOANGA. Authorities arrest a suspected big-time drug dealer and seize some P102,000 worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation on Wednesday, July 3, in Marawi Poblacion, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur. A photo handout shows the packed of illegal drugs seized from the arrested suspect. (SunStar Zamboanga)

A SUSPECTED big-time drug dealer was arrested while some P102,000 worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Lanao del Sur province, the police said Friday, July 5.

Police Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, identified the arrested suspect as alias Lanny, 34, a resident of Puga-an village, Marawi City.

Daculan said Lanny was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, in Marawi Poblacion, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

He said recovered from the possession of Lanny were some 15 grams of suspected shabu packed in one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet worth P102,000, a pack of cigarette; one genuine P1,000 marked money placed on top of a bundle of 14 pieces photocopied P1,000 bills used as boodle money, and a four-wheel vehicle.

He said the arrested suspect and confiscated pieces of evidence were brought to Marawi City Police Station for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)

