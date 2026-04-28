Sustained firearm turnovers advance peace campaign in Sulu 2nd district

SUSTAINED and synchronized community engagements by troops of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade and local stakeholders resulted in the turnover of 12 assorted firearms in two towns, bringing to a total of 140 guns accounted since January 1, 2026 in the second district of Sulu.

The 12 assorted firearms were turned over across the towns of Banguingui and Pandami from Thursday, April 23, to Monday, April 27, reinforcing momentum toward the establishment of Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Communities in the second district of the province, said the military on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

Lieutenant Colonel Dante Mantes, commander of the 101st Infantry Battalion (101IB), highlighted in his report the series of successful firearm turnovers facilitated by battalion's Charlie Company under First Lieutenant Jesson Pe aflor during Information and Education Campaigns (IEC) in Banguingui town.

Mantes said the firearms included one M16A1 rifle in Poblacion village, two caliber .30 M1 Garand rifles in Tabialan and Bangalaw villages, one M1 Carbine with 11 rounds of ammunition and magazine in Bakkaan village, two caliber .357 Magnum revolvers and one caliber .38 ammunition in North Paarul, one M1911 A1 pistol and one caliber .357 Magnum revolver in South Paarul, and another caliber .30 M1 Garand rifle in Sigumbal.

"The firearms were all voluntarily turned over with the active participation of village officials, MNLF (Moro National Liberation Front) representatives, and partner agencies," Mantes said in his report.

He emphasized the series of voluntary surrender of firearms demonstrated the growing trust and cooperation between the communities, local government units, and security forces, underscoring the effectiveness of sustained IEC efforts and inclusive peacebuilding initiatives in Banguingui.

Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, commander of the 104IB, reported the successful handover of two low-powered firearms during barangay declarations as Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Communities in Pandami municipality.

Dalumpines said these included one caliber .38 revolver with five rounds of ammunition in Siganggang village on Thursday, April 23, and one caliber .45 pistol with tampered serial number in Suba-Suba village on Monday, April 27.

He noted the integration of firearm surrender during barangay peace declarations reflects a deepening commitment of local communities in Pandami to abandon armed conflict and embrace lawful and peaceful means of conflict resolution.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102nd Infantry Brigade commander, commended the troops, partner agencies, and local leaders for their unified efforts, stating the continued turnover of loose firearms is a clear indicator that communities in the second district of Sulu are steadily transitioning toward a culture of peace, security, and responsible gun ownership.

Delos Santos said the recovery of 140 assorted firearms by the troops since January 1, significantly contributed to the campaign of the brigade in reducing armed threats and sustaining peace across its area of responsibility.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the brigade to sustain intensified community engagements, strengthen partnerships with local government units and stakeholders, and expand peacebuilding initiatives to ensure that all 11 towns in the second district of Sulu achieve and maintain Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered status. (SunStar Zamboanga)