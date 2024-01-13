TAB enforces strict inspections of tricycles

THE Tricycle Adjudication Board (TAB) is strictly and thoroughly conducting inspections prior to the renewal of franchises of tricycle servicing in Zamboanga City.

Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe has directed the TAB person to thoroughly check the units for defects prior to the renewal of their franchises as an important step to ensure the safety of the riding public.

Niño Jay Jimeña, TAB inspector, said Saturday, January 13, the physical inspection of tricycles is being conducted at a bigger space at the Paseo del Mar in Zone 4 village.

Jimeña said the bigger space at the Paseo del Mar allows them to conduct thorough inspections and provide more convenience to tricycle drivers and operators.

He said they can inspect 250 units on average a day with the bigger space.

He added they expect to renew 5,000 franchises of tricycle units serving Zamboanga City.

Meanwhile, the Zamboanga City Traffic Operations Management (ZCTOM) under the City Administrator’s Office is finding solutions to this city’s traffic problems.

Rodolfo Saavedra Jr., assistant city administrator for city affairs, said they will also issue a special “pick-and-go” parking scheme to business establishments downtown for loading and unloading purposely only. (SunStar Zamboanga)