Talipao declared as gun-free, peace-centered community

THE municipality of Talipao in the province of Sulu was officially declared as gun-free and peace-centered community, symbolizing a new chapter for the town, one defined by unity, cooperation, and a collective commitment to lasting peace, the military said Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

The declaration was made in a ceremony Tuesday, February 17, by the 1103rd Infantry Brigade, 41st Infantry Battalion, and the Municipal Government of Talipao.

The ceremony was attended by military officials, local government leaders, village chairpersons, religious leaders, and community stakeholders, who collectively pledged their support in upholding the gun-free policy and promoting a culture of peace and mutual cooperation.

Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, 1103Bde commander, said the declaration is a testament to the strong partnership between the military, local government, and the people of Talipao.

"This declaration reflects our shared vision of a peaceful and progressive Talipao. Through strengthened collaboration, sustained security operations, and community engagement, we ensure that the gains of peace will be protected and preserved for future generations," Cabasan said in a statement.

Cabasan assured the public that the Philippine Army remains steadfast in its mandate to safeguard communities while supporting development initiatives that address the root causes of conflict.

He said they will continue to work closely with the Municipal Government of Talipao and partner agencies to maintain peace and order, enforce the gun-free policy, and prevent the resurgence of violence in the municipality.

Talipao Mayor Reham Tulawie, said the town's declaration signals a transformative step forward for and a new beginning for the town.

"This declaration is not only about prohibiting firearms, it is about building trust, strengthening cooperation, and securing a brighter future for our people," Tulawie said in a statement.

"With the unwavering support of our security forces and the active participation of our community, we stand united in making Talipao a lasting symbol of peace and development," she added.

She reiterated their full support for the initiative, emphasizing that the declaration lays a strong foundation for socio-economic growth, investor confidence, and improved quality of life for its constituents.

The municipality of Talipao is the first town in the area of responsibility of the 1103Bde to be declared as gun-free and peace-centered community. (SunStar Zamboanga)