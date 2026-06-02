Talipao declared as stable internal peace and security town

THE Municipality of Talipao marked a significant milestone in its pursuit of lasting peace and development following its official declaration as a Stable Internal Peace and Security (SIPS) Municipality during a ceremony held at the Municipal Gymnasium in Talipao, Sulu, on June 1, 2026.

The declaration was spearheaded by Municipal Mayor Reham Tulawie through the Municipal Peace and Order Council (MPOC) and the Municipal Task Force to End Local Armed Conflict (MTF-ELAC), in partnership with the 11th Infantry Division and the Sulu Police Provincial Office.

A highlight of the ceremony was the signing of the SIPS Commitment and the symbolic turnover of surrendered firearms, signifying the collective resolve of the local government, security sector, and community stakeholders to preserve peace, strengthen security, and prevent the resurgence of violence in the municipality.

Representing Major General Leonardo Peña, commander of the 11th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force Orion, Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, General Officer-in-Charge of the Division, underscored the importance of sustaining the gains achieved through years of collaborative peace and security efforts.

“Peace is not only measured by the absence of conflict but by the presence of unity, development, and opportunities for our people. Sustaining peace requires the continued cooperation of all sectors,” Brigadier General Cabasan emphasized in his message.

The activity was attended by key government and security officials, including Nivocadnezar Tulawie, Municipal Vice Mayor of Talipao; Nattasha Friales-Jadjuli, Municipal Local Government Operations Officer (MLGOO); Police Colonel Jeff Briones Uy, Provincial Director of the Sulu Police Provincial Office; Lieutenant Colonel Nelson Libongcogon, Deputy Assistant Chief of Staff for Civil-Military Operations, 11th Infantry Division; and Lieutenant Colonel Genesis Gabrido, commander of the 41st Infantry Battalion.

The declaration of Talipao as a SIPS Municipality adds to the growing number of local government units in Sulu that have attained a stable peace and security environment.

It reflects the success of sustained government efforts, strong community participation, and effective collaboration among stakeholders, paving the way for greater economic opportunities, improved delivery of basic services, and inclusive development for the people of Talipao. (PR)