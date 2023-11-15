Tattoo artist yields P1.5-M ‘shabu’

A TATTOO artist who is in the drug watchlist was arrested in possession of P1.5 million worth of illegal drugs in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City, the local police reported Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Police Colonel Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) director, identified the arrested tattoo artist as Jeffrey Pilanga, 33.

Lorenzo said Pilanga was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 1:07 a.m. Wednesday, November 15, in Purok Magic Rose, Manicahan village.

Seized from Pilanga were six heat-sealed plastic sachets of different sizes containing some 225.88 grams of substance believed to be shabu with P1,535,984 and P500 marked money.

The buy-bust operation was launched by the City Drug Enforcement Unit following days of surveillance on the illegal activities of the arrested suspect.

Lorenzo said the arrested suspect was detained at the custodial facility of ZCPO headquarters in preparation for the filing of appropriate charges in court. (SunStar Zamboanga)