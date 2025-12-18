Tawi-Tawi farmers' group receive agri inputs, equipment

THE Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Mafar-Barmm) has turned over agricultural inputs and equipment to an association of farmers in Tawi-Tawi as part of efforts to boost crop production, livestock management, and value-adding activities in the community.

The Mafar-Barmm said Thursday, December 18, 2025, that recipients of the agricultural inputs and equipment is the Lambog Farmers association (LFA) in Pagnlima Sugala, Tawi-Tawi.

The LFA, an Agrarian Reform Beneficiary Organization (Arbo), is recognized by Mafar-Tawi-Tawi as an active association with notable progress in crop production and other livelihood initiatives.

The Mafar-Barmm said the association received 150 rolls of hog wire, 100 rolls of barbed wire, four cassava graters with pressers, a coffee grinder, 24,000 cassava stalks, and an animal shed.

The assistance, provided last week the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform Development of United Communities for Economic Reform and Sustainability (Mafarducers) program, aims to strengthen farmers' productivity and promote sustainable livelihoods.

"These inputs are expected to boost the association's cassava production and processing activities, support small-scale coffee operations, and strengthen livestock management and farm security, contributing to a more sustainable and organized farming system for the members," Mafar-Barmm said in a statement.

Mafar-Barmm has urged LFA members to work collectively and remain proactive in improving their farming practices. (SunStar Zamboanga)