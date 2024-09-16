Tawi-Tawi residents surrender loose firearms

RESIDENTS of Tawi-Tawi surrendered nine assorted loose firearms to the 2nd Marine Brigade (2MBde) in support of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) of the government, the military said Monday, September 16, 2024.

The 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG) said the Marine Battalion Landing Team-1 (MBLT-1) and MBLT-12 facilitated the surrender of the nine loose firearms from their respective areas of operation.

The 4CRG said the surrendered loose firearms were presented on Saturday, September 14, to Lieutenant General Charlton Sean Gaerlan, the deputy chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines at the 2MBde headquarters in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

“This initiative is part of the government’s Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) program. Individuals who surrendered their firearms received benefits through relevant agencies overseeing the program,” the 4CRG said in a statement.

The 4CRG said Gaerlan has commended the security sector in Tawi-Tawi for collaborating closely with various sectors and the community to implement government programs aimed at sustaining peace and order in the province.

Gaerlan has challenged the people of Tawi-Tawi to follow the example set by the loose firearms surrenderers, emphasizing that guns are unnecessary in households, according to the 4CRG.

Gaerlan has urged that only responsible gun owners, who go through the proper legal processes, should bear arms.

The 4CRG said the surrender and presentation of the loose firearms was witnessed by officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, particularly from the Ministry of Public Order and Safety and Ministry of Social Services and Development; government and police officials from Panglima Sugala, Tawi-Tawi; and 2MBde officials. (SunStar Zamboanga)