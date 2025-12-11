Tawi-Tawi’s new training, exhibition center to strengthen cultural preservation

THE Bangsamoro Commission for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage (BCPCH) is constructing a two-storey Training and Exhibition Hall Center for the Sustainability of Culture and Heritage, strengthening cultural preservation in the province of Tawi-Tawi, an official said Thursday, December 11.

BCPCH Tawi-Tawi Commissioner Elmasia Madjilon said the project, located in Karungdong village, Bongao, officially broke ground on Sunday, December 7.

Once completed, Madjilon said the facility will function as a hub for research, cultural education, skills development, and exhibitions showcasing the province’s unique traditions.

Madjilon said the center will play a critical role in safeguarding local cultural practices, enhancing community participation, and supporting indigenous knowledge bearers.

“This facility will serve as Tawi-Tawi’s primary cultural anchor, enabling the institutionalization of heritage programs and the strengthening of local cultural identity,” Madjilon said in a statement.

“It provides a dedicated, professional space where the province can safeguard its narratives, train cultural workers, and elevate its heritage sector for future generations,” she added.

Known as the birthplace of Islam in the Philippines, the province of Tawi-Tawi holds a rich tapestry of cultural heritage and biodiversity.

The building is designed to accommodate both cultural and administrative functions.

The ground floor will include an exhibition gallery, a training hall, office spaces, storage rooms, a lobby, comfort rooms, and other essential facilities to manage visitor flow.

The second floor will feature accommodations, an open hall for workshops and cultural demonstrations, administrative offices, storage areas, and service sections.

The construction of the project is funded through the Special Development Fund of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. (SunStar Zamboanga)