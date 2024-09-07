Zamboanga

Teacher, 3 others arrested, yield over P1M shabu

ZAMBOANGA. Authorities arrest a female teacher and three others and seized over P1 million illegal drugs in separate anti-drug operations in Zamboanga Peninsula on Friday, September 6, 2024. A photo handout shows members of the arresting team conducting inventory on the pieces of evidence they seized from the teacher (right, seated) on Friday night in Purok Masigla in Poblacion village, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay. (SunStar Zamboanga)
AUTHORITIES have arrested four people, including a female teacher, in separate anti-drug operations that saw the confiscation of over P1 million in illegal drugs and the dismantling of a drug den in Zamboanga Peninsula, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Saturday, September 7, 2024.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula director, identified the arrested suspects as the following: Gemma Lahaman Isnain, 59; Jayson Principil, 49; Jacob Principil, 46; and Jayhard Principil, 24.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said Isnain, a teacher, was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 7:25 p.m. Friday, September 6, in Purok Masigla, Poblacion village, Ipil, the capital town of Zamboanga Sibugay.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said seized from Isnain were some 150 grams of suspected shabu packed in three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets with an estimated market value of P1,020,000, buy-bust money, a cellular phone, bank and remittance transaction receipts, identification cards, coin purse, paper and a plastic bag, envelopes, and transparent plastic sachets.

She said Isnain was arrested in a buy-bust operation launched by PDEA agents backed by policemen of Ipil, 903rd Mobile Company, Regional Mobile Force Battalion-9.

The Principils were arrested in another buy-bust operation that resulted in the dismantling of a drug den around 6:36 p.m. Friday, September 6, on Kapatid Drive, Barangay Sinunuc, Zamboanga City.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said seized from the dismantled drug den were some five grams of suspected shabu packed in four heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets with an estimated market value of P34,000, seven pieces open-ended transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu residue, three aluminum foil strips with residue, several drug paraphernalia, coin purse, buy-bust money, plastic containers, and coins amounting to P39.

She said the three suspects were arrested by PDEA agents backed by personnel from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion-9, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, and Zamboanga City Police Station 8.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said the arrested suspects will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)

