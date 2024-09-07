Teacher, 3 others arrested, yield over P1M shabu

AUTHORITIES have arrested four people, including a female teacher, in separate anti-drug operations that saw the confiscation of over P1 million in illegal drugs and the dismantling of a drug den in Zamboanga Peninsula, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Saturday, September 7, 2024.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula director, identified the arrested suspects as the following: Gemma Lahaman Isnain, 59; Jayson Principil, 49; Jacob Principil, 46; and Jayhard Principil, 24.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said Isnain, a teacher, was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 7:25 p.m. Friday, September 6, in Purok Masigla, Poblacion village, Ipil, the capital town of Zamboanga Sibugay.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said seized from Isnain were some 150 grams of suspected shabu packed in three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets with an estimated market value of P1,020,000, buy-bust money, a cellular phone, bank and remittance transaction receipts, identification cards, coin purse, paper and a plastic bag, envelopes, and transparent plastic sachets.

She said Isnain was arrested in a buy-bust operation launched by PDEA agents backed by policemen of Ipil, 903rd Mobile Company, Regional Mobile Force Battalion-9.

The Principils were arrested in another buy-bust operation that resulted in the dismantling of a drug den around 6:36 p.m. Friday, September 6, on Kapatid Drive, Barangay Sinunuc, Zamboanga City.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said seized from the dismantled drug den were some five grams of suspected shabu packed in four heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets with an estimated market value of P34,000, seven pieces open-ended transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu residue, three aluminum foil strips with residue, several drug paraphernalia, coin purse, buy-bust money, plastic containers, and coins amounting to P39.

She said the three suspects were arrested by PDEA agents backed by personnel from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion-9, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, and Zamboanga City Police Station 8.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said the arrested suspects will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)