Teacher, 5 others hurt in highway accident

A TEACHER and five others, including two children, were injured in a highway accident west of Zamboanga City, the police reported Sunday, February 11, 2024.

The local police said the highway accident happened around 4:15 p.m. Saturday, February 10, in Talisayan village, 26 kilometers west of Zamboanga City.

The police identified the teacher as Pilar Alabat, 62, and the other victims as Charlie Gumotud, 57, the driver of Piaggio, a three-wheeled vehicle, Marsid Gumotud, and Sheryl Mae Gumotud.

The police did not identify the other two victims who were both minors and rushed to the hospital like the other victims.

Investigation showed the victims were aboard the Piaggio driven by the elder Gumotud when they were bumped by a truck as they were about to turn left.

Both the Piaggio and truck driven by Gilbert Gaspar, 56, were traveling along the highway coming from Ayala village en route to Sitio San Ramon in Talisayan village at the time of the incident.

Due to the impact, the Piaggio was pushed off the road while Gumotud and his passengers were thrown off the vehicle.

Two of the six victims were rushed to the Zamboanga City Medical Center while the other four were to the Labuan General Hospital for treatment. (SunStar Zamboanga)