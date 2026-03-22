Team Westmincom wins champion title in Philippine Army Funshoot 2026

TEAM Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) clinched the Overall Champion title in the Katihan Steel Challenge during the just concluded Philippine Army Funshoot 2026.

The 1st Infantry Division (1ID) said Sunday, March 22, 20206, the event was held at the Philippine Army Firing Range in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on Saturday, March 21.

The team Westmincom was composed of Commanders and Division Sergeant Majors from Joint Task Forces (JTFs) Zampelan, Central, and Orion.

The participants include Major General Leonardo Peña, JTF-Orion commander; Major General Yegor Rey Barroquillo Jr., commander of the JTF-Zampelan; and Major General Jose Vladimir Cagara, JTF-Central commander.

They were joined by their respective Division Sergeant Majors: Chief Master Sergeant Felipe Bautista (JTF-Orion), Chief Master Sergeant Wenceslao Galacio (JTF-Zampelan), and Senior Master Sergeant Jonathan Albiso (JTF-Central).

“The team demonstrated exceptional marksmanship, consistency on the range, and strong coordination throughout the competition,” the 1ID said in a statement.

Lieutenant General Antonio Nafarrete, Philippine Army Commanding General, led the awarding ceremony for the winners.

The 1ID said the annual funshoot is part of the Army’s marksmanship program and anniversary activities, bringing together various units in a test of skill, precision, and discipline.

The event formed part of the 129th Founding Anniversary celebration of the Philippine Army. (SunStar Zamboanga)