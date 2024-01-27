Teen charged with 3-count rape surrenders

A TEENAGER facing a criminal case of three counts rape has voluntarily surrendered to authorities in Zamboanga City, the police reported Saturday, January 27, 2024.

The local police identified the rape suspect surrenderer as Eubie Jay Reyes, 18, a resident of Culianan village, Zamboanga City.

The police said Reyes surrendered to the policemen at the Zamboanga City Police Station 3 (ZCPS3) in Sangali village, Zamboanga City around 1:15 p.m. Friday, January 26.

The police said Reyes has a standing warrant of arrest for three counts rape with no recommended bail issued by a local court dated January 24, 2024.

Reyes was placed under the temporary custody of ZCPS3 for proper disposition prior to turn over to the court concerned. (SunStar Zamboanga)