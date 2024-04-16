Teen student abducted, rescued hours later

LAWMEN have rescued a student more than nine hours after she was abducted by unidentified persons in Zamboanga City, the local police said Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

The Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) said the student was rescued by policemen around 9:35 p.m. Monday, April 15, in Sitio Malandi, Patalon village, west of Zamboanga City.

The ZCPO identified only the victim as a certain Joan, 19, a student of a local university and a resident of Sitio Corote, Malaguyay village.

The victim told the police that she was abducted by three unidentified persons around noontime of Monday, April 15, near Teresita Drive in San Roque village.

The victim said she was looking for a printer for school activity when someone suddenly covered her mouth from her back and forced her to board a four-wheel vehicle.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Helen Galvez, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula information officer, said the victim's hand, feet and face were bound with packing tape when personnel from the Zamboanga City Police Station 10 (ZCPS10) and ZCPS7 rescued her.

The ZCPS7 and ZCPS 10 operatives rushed to Sitio Malandi in Patalon after the village official informed them about the presence of the victim in the area.

The ZCPO continues its investigation to establish the identities of the kidnappers and to arrest them the soonest time possible. (SunStar Zamboanga)