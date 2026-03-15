Thousands gather for Maimbung Grand Community Iftar

THE streets of Maimbung, Sulu, were filled with unity, warmth, and shared hope as thousands of residents gathered Saturday, March 14, for the Grand Community Iftar led by the municipal government, bringing together the community, local leaders, and partner agencies in a meaningful celebration during the holy month of Ramadan.

The 11th Infantry Division, 1103rd Infantry Brigade, 41st Infantry Battalion, other security forces, stakeholders, and partner agencies supported the initiative, joining the residents of Maimbung town during the remarkable gathering of solidarity and faith.

“As the sun set and the call to break the fast echoed across the town, long tables lined the streets where civilians and uniformed personnel sat side by side to share a meal,” the 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde) said in a statement.

“The activity transformed Maimbung into a vibrant scene of fellowship, highlighting the strong partnership between the local government, security sector, and the community,” the 1103Bde added.

Iftar is the evening meal eaten by Muslims to break their daily fast at sunset during the holy month of Ramadan.

More than just a shared meal, the Grand Community Iftar served as a powerful symbol of unity and peace, according to the 1103Bde.

The Brigade said that families, elders, youth, religious leaders, and soldiers gathered together, creating an atmosphere filled with gratitude and thousands of smiles across the streets of Maimbung municipality.

“The activity underscored the LGU (Local Government Unit) of Maimbung’s commitment to strengthening community bonds and promoting harmony among its people and partner institutions,” the 1103Bde said.

“At the same time, the participation of the Army troops and other security agencies reaffirmed their support for community-led initiatives that foster mutual respect, cultural understanding, and lasting peace,” the 1103Bde said.

The success of the Grand Community Iftar reflected the collective spirit of cooperation and shared purpose among the Philippine Army and people of Maimbung demonstrating that when communities, local leaders, and security partners come together, they create stronger foundations for peace, unity, and progress. (SunStar Zamboanga)