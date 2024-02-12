'Tigpanalipod' battalion tests troops' readiness

THE Army's 106th Infantry "Tigpanalipod" Battalion (IB) has conducted Immediate Action Drills (IAD) in Urban Combat War to ensure the readiness of its troops in responding to any threats in their area of operation in Zamboanga Sibugay, the military said Monday, February 12, 2024.

Lieutenant Colonel Anshary Pumbaya, 106IB commander, said the conduct of IAD involved a programmed sequence of actions performed in response to a predetermined trigger, validating and enhancing the unit's preparedness against all kinds of threats, complex physical terrain of urban areas, modern-day city attacks, and more in the battalion's area of responsibility.

The IAD involving the participation of the battalion's Bravo Company troopers was held in the town of Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay on Friday, February 9.

Pumbaya stressed the importance of practice and the troops' willingness to do it.

"Taking ownership of challenges through proactive seeking solutions while motivating the whole team to move defines a leader. This is a duty that must [be] carried out because we are soldiers. Remember to be always on alert and ready physically and mentally, for this is what we are expected to be," Pumbaya said in a statement.

"The IADs are part of 106IB's efforts to sustain an insurgency-free province of Zamboanga Sibugay. May it be in the heart of the jungle or locations involving complicating factors such as the presence of civilians and the complexity of the urban terrain, your Tigpanalipod troopers vow to enhance their capabilities to better respond to any given unwanted situation," he added.

Second Lieutenant Clinton Cabais, Bravo Company platoon leader, highlighted the benefit of letting all his subordinates retune the circumstances and try different stratagems as part of their routine to better respond to his given simulated activity.

"The IAD is part of our routine, and this is how we bond as a team. While our unit currently sustains an insurgency-free area of responsibility, it is crucial to have this kind of proactive measure. I believe that the regular conduct of IAD will enhance our troops' camaraderie, cohesion, and skills," he said. (SunStar Zamboanga)