Top 10 most wanted in Zamboanga Peninsula arrested

LAWMEN have arrested in a law enforcement operation one of the most wanted persons in Zamboanga Peninsula, the police said Monday, June 3, 2024.

Arrested was Mohammad Aima Barri Alih, the number 10 most wanted person in the region, according to Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula (PRO 9) director.

Masauding said Alih was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of a warrant of arrest around 10:44 p.m. Sunday, June 2, in Zambowood village, Zamboanga City.

Masauding said Alih has a standing warrant of arrest with no recommended bail for violation of Republic Act 10883 otherwise known as the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016 issued by a court in Zamboanga City dated October 5, 2022.

Alih was placed under the custody of Zamboanga City Police Office for proper disposition.

Masauding lauded the joint team of police and military operatives for the successful arrest of Alih.

“Patuloy po naming gagawin ang aming mandato upang maaresto ang mga taong nakasuhan dahil sa paglabag sa batas, kami po ay umaapila sa publiko na kung tayo ay may karagdagang impormasyon, wag pong mag atubiling tumawag o makipag-ugnayan sa pinakamalapit na stasyon ng kapulisan. Dahil sa Bagong Pilipinas, ang gusto ng pulis, ligtas ka,” Masauding said. (SunStar Zamboanga)