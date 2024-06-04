Zamboanga

Top 10 regional level drug pusher arrested

ZAMBOANGA. Authorities arrest an individual and seize closed to a half million pesos worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation around 5:41 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2024, in Talon-Talon village, Zamboanga City. The arrested suspect is classified as top 10 regional-level priority targets in the anti-drug campaign.
AUTHORITIES have arrested an individual, listed as one of the priority targets, and seized closed to a half million pesos worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation Zamboanga City, the police said Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

The Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) said the arrested suspect is a 23-year-old, who is ranked as top 10 regional-level priority targets in the anti-drug campaign.

The ZCPO said the suspect was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 5:41 p.m. Monday, June 3, in Talon-Talon village, Zamboanga City.

The police said seized from the suspect were P455,600 worth of suspected shabu packed in six assorted sizes of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets, a coin purse, and P500 marked money.

The arrested suspect was placed under the custody of Zamboanga City Police Station 6 for documentation and in preparation for the filing of case against him.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, commended the ZCPO operations for the successful anti-illegal drugs operation that led to the arrest of the top 10 regional level priority target. (SunStar Zamboanga)

