Top 10 regional priority target nabbed in anti-drug sting

AUTHORITIES have arrested the top 10 regional priority target in the campaign against illegal drugs in a law enforcement operation in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the police said Monday, January 22, 202.

The Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula identified the arrested suspect as Edris Hussin, who was tagged as a high-value individual (HVI) drug suspect.

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula said Hussin was arrested in a law enforcement operation, through service of search warrant, around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, January 21, in Purok Mirasol in Poblacion village, Ipil, the capital town of Zamboanga Sibugay.

The police said the arresting team seized during the arrest of the suspect two improvised handguns, seven ammunition of caliber .45 pistol, some 4.08 grams of suspected shabu worth P27,744; and, illegal drug paraphernalia, including a pack of cigarette used as container of the suspected shabu.

The arrested suspect was brought to Ipil Municipal Police Station for proper disposition and in preparation for the filing of case against him.

The search was made by virtue of search warrant for violation of Republic Act 10591 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act issued by a court in Zamboanga Sibugay.

Meanwhile, Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding acknowledged the efforts of his personnel for the successful arrest of the top priority target on illegal drugs.

“The successful apprehension of the Regional Level High-Value Target is a crucial step towards dismantling drug syndicates and ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities,” Masauding said.

“It is through the unwavering commitment of our officers that we can effectively combat the drug menace and protect the lives of our fellow citizens” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)