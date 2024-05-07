Top 10 region’s most wanted person arrested

AUTHORITIES have arrested a militiaman listed as one of the most wanted persons in the region in a law enforcement operation in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the police said Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula (PRO 9) director, identified the arrested militiaman as Alex Dinopol, 47, who is listed as the number 10 most wanted person in the region.

Masauding said Dinopol was arrested by joint police and military operatives through the implementation of a warrant of arrest around 11 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Purok Campo 4 in Goodyear village, Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Masauding said Dinopol has a pending warrant of arrest for the crime of robbery with P200,000 recommended bail issued by a court in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

He said Dinopol was placed under the custody of Kabasalan Municipal Police Station for proper documentation.

He commended the police and military operatives for the successful arrest of Dinopol, one of the most wanted persons in Zamboanga Peninsula.

“This accomplishment is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and security of our region,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)