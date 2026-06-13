Top 2 most wanted arrested in Basilan

AUTHORITIES arrested one of the most wanted persons in a law enforcement operation in the province of Basilan, an official said Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Elmer Solon, Lamitan City police chief, identified the arrested most wanted person as alias Amansa, 30, a resident of Parangbasak village in that city.

Solon said Amansa was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of implementation of warrant of arrest around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, in Parangbasak village, Lamitan City, Basilan province.

Solon said Amansa has standing warrant of arrest for the crime of murder with no recommended bail issued by a court in Isabela City, the capital of Basilan province.

He said Amansa is listed as the number two most wanted person in Basilan province.

He said recovered from the possession of the suspect was an M16A1 Armalite rifle with ammunition.

He said that an additional case will be filed against Amansa for violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Amansa was arrested by Lamitan City policemen with the support of the personnel from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion, Provincial Mobile Force Battalion, and PNP-Special Action Force. (SunStar Zamboanga)