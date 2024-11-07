Top 5 most wanted, 2 others arrested in Zamboanga Peninsula

AUTHORITIES arrested three of the wanted persons, including the number five most wanted person in the region, in separate law enforcement operations in Zamboanga Peninsula, the police said Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, identified the number five most wanted persons in the region as Raricris Decena.

The other two were identified as Mark Stephen Daymiel, and Robert Tinambacan Oggocan, the number five and number nine most wanted persons, respectively, in Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte.

Masauding said Decena was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant of arrest around 10:19 a.m. Thursday, November 7, in Tugbungan village, Zamboanga City.

Masauding said Decena has standing warrant of arrest for violation of Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 issued by a court in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

“The arrest of the number five regional most wanted individual is a testament to the continued efforts of Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula in targeting key figures involved in illegal drug activities,” Masauding said.

He said Daymiel was arrested around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, at Purok Gampis, Sicayab village, Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte.

Daymiel has standing warrant of arrest with no recommended bail for the crime of statutory rape issued by a court in Dapitan City dated November 5, 2024.

Oggocan was arrested around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, at Purok Caimito in Barcelona village, Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte.

Masauding said Oggocan has pending warrant of arrest for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 issued by a family court in Dapitan City. (SunStar Zamboanga)