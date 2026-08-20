Top 5 most wanted person in Region 12 falls

AUTHORITIES arrested in a law enforcement operation one of the most wanted persons in Region 12 or Soccsksargen, the police said Thursday, August 20, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Alan Manibog, Police Regional Office-Soccsksargen director, identified the arrested fugitive as alias Bitoy, of legal age, and a resident of Dimampao village, Datu Abdullah Sangki, Maguindanao del Sur.

Manibog said Bitoy was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way service of warrants of arrest around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, along Bonifacio Street, Poblacion village, Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat.

Manibog said Bitoy has standing warrants of arrest for murder with no recommended bail in connection with the July 7, 2026 ambush in Tinumigues village, Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat.

Manibog noted that two personnel of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion-12 (RMFB-12) died during the July 7 ambush in Tinumigues village.

Following his arrest, Bitoy was informed of his constitutional rights and is currently under the custody of the Tacurong City Police Station for proper disposition and appropriate legal proceedings.

Manibog said the arrest of the suspect marked another step toward justice for the two fallen RMFB-12 personnel.

“Their sacrifice remains remembered, and the successful warrant service brings their families and fellow police officers closer to the justice they have long awaited,” he said.

“Dahan-dahan nating nakakamit ang hustisya para sa ating mga nasawing kasamahan. Hindi natin sila nakakalimutan (We are slowly achieving justice for our fallen comrades. We do not forget them.),” he added.

Manibog said they will continue to search for those involved and ensure that they are held accountable under the law. (SunStar Zamboanga)