Top most wanted in Zamboanga del Sur town arrested

LAWMEN have arrested in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City one of the most wanted persons in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the police reported Sunday, February 25, 2024.

Police Colonel Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office director, identified the arrested wanted person as Tampusan Mentay, 26, a resident of Poblacion village, Lapuyan, Zamboanga del Sur.

Lorenzo said Mentay was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of a warrant of arrest around 10:34 p.m. Friday, February 23, along Don Alfaro Street in Tetuan village, Zamboanga City.

Mentay has a standing warrant of arrest for the crime of qualified statutory rape with no recommended bail issued by a court in San Miguel, Zamboanga del Sur dated December 6, 2023.

Lorenzo said Mentay is the most wanted individual in the town of Lapuyan.

Mentay was placed under the custody of Zamboanga City Police Station 6 prior to turnover to the court concerned. (SunStar Zamboanga)