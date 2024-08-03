TOS Mapun rescues 7 people drifting at sea

SEVEN persons, including a child, were rescued drifting at sea after they were stranded due to inclement weather conditions off the province of Tawi-Tawi, the military said Saturday, August 3.

The 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG) said they were rescued around 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 29, approximately 70 nautical miles east of the island town of Mapun, Tawi-Tawi.

The 4CRG did not release the identities of the rescued seven persons composed of five males and two females.

Based on investigation, the seven persons traveled aboard a speedboat from the island town of Sitangkai, Tawi-Tawi en route to the municipality of Luuk, Sulu and then to Capual village, Omar, also in Sulu.

However, they failed to reach their destination as they ran out of gasoline after they were swept by big waves and strong winds with poor visibility.

The 4CRG said they were drifting at sea for six days and five nights without food and water when the personnel of the Tactical Operations Group Sulu-Tawi-Tawi (TOG SulTaw) through the Tactical Operations Squadron Mapun (TOS Mapun) rescued them.

The 4CRG said the seven rescued persons were turned over around 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, to the sub-station of the Philippine Coast Guard and the municipal government of Pangutaran, Sulu.

The 4CRG said the exceptional professionalism and courage of the Tactical Operations Squadron Mapun personnel were instrumental in the successful rescue operation. (SunStar Zamboanga)