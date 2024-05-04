Town councilor, 5 others wounded in ambush

A TOWN councilor and five others were wounded in an ambush in a remote area of Basilan province, the police said Saturday, May 4, 2024.

The police said the incident happened around 6 a.m. Saturday, May 4, in Sitio Lessem, Upper Bato-Bato village, Akbar, Basilan province.

The police identified the victims as Husin Latip Kalang, a councilor in Tuburan town, Ryan Seyong Latip, Abubakar Alih Latip, Jemag Kalang, Ajum Jamaluddin, and Algafar Nasser, who are also all from Tuburan.

The police said the victims were aboard a vehicle traveling to Sitio Lessem, Upper Bato-Bato village, coming from Tuburan town, when they were ambushed by a group of gunmen.

Although wounded, the victims, who were also armed, were able to return fire and withdrew from the ambush site, the police said.

They were taken by their families to Lamitan District Hospital for treatment.

The police identified that the suspects belonged to the group of a certain Jemar and a certain Kidyok and that family feud or locally known as “rido” ws believed to be the motive of the incident.

Meanwhile, Police Major Ayap Sali, officer-in-charge of Akbar Municipal Police Station has brought the victims to a hospital in Zamboanga City for further medical treatment. (SunStar Zamboanga)