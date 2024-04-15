Trajan troops join in the Airborne sustainment training

THE Trajan paratroopers headed by Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, have joined the Airborne Sustainment Training in Basilan province, the military said Monday, April 15, 2024.

Luzon said the sustainment training was held in Limook village, Lamitan City, Basilan on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

He said the Sustainment Jump showcases the prowess of 400 Airborne qualified jumpers and helps these paratroopers maintain their airborne operations skills and retain their proficiency.

“This training demonstrates the continuous commitment to enhancing the capabilities of the Philippine Army's air assault forces, which aimed to sustain their ability to enter the battlefield from strategic vantage points while also honing the skills of paratroopers in evading emplaced fortifications,” Luzon said in a statement.

Luzon said the proficiency exercises are important in maintaining readiness and effectiveness, fostering camaraderie, and promoting unity and interoperability among different units.

He said those who participated during the Sustainment Jump were the paratroopers from the 101st Infantry Brigade and its Operational Control Units, including the 18th Infantry Battalion (IB), 45IB, 18th Scout Ranger Company, 111th Division Reconnaissance Company, 4th Special Forces Battalion (SFBn) and 6th SFBn.

Aside from Luzon, Colonel Frederick Sales, 101st Infantry Brigade deputy commander; Lieutenant Colonel Michael Colanta, 45IB commander; Lieutenant Colonel Adolf Ian Garceron, 4SFBn commander, and other officers also participated in the proficiency jump. (SunStar Zamboanga)