Troops arrest 8 Dawlah Islamiya terrorists in Maguindanao

GOVERNMENT troops have arrested eight members of the Dawlah Islamiya (DI) terror group in a military operation in the province of Maguindanao del Sur, the military said Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

Brigadier General Edgar Catu, commander of the 601st Infantry Brigade, said the DI members were arrested around 4:30 a.m. Monday, October 20, in the town of Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur.

Catu did not identify the arrested terrorists but said they belong to the DI-Hassan group or faction.

Catu said the troops launched an operation that resulted in the terrorists' arrest after receiving a report from concerned civilians regarding the presence of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter-Bungos Faction and DI-Hassan Faction.

He said the troops recovered an M16A1 rifle with more than 200 ammunition and cellular phones from the arrested terrorists.

"The arrest of these individuals is the result of the continued cooperation of our compatriots within the military. This shows that the community's support for the terrorist group is gradually waning, and the citizens are choosing peace over violence," Catu said.

"We will continue to intensify our operations to completely suppress the remaining elements of the terrorist group under our jurisdiction," he added.

Major General Donald Gumiran, newly installed commander of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), commended the 601st Infantry Brigade, which is proof of the troops' continued excellence and dedication in defending the people against terrorism.

"With each operation like this, we are gradually breaking down the walls of fear and violence caused by local terrorist groups," Gumiran said.

"It also strengthens our relationship with local governments and people to achieve lasting peace and prosperity in Central and South-Central Mindanao," he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)