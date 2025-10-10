Troops arrest DI member involved in IP leader’s killing

LAWMEN have arrested a member of the Dawlah Islamiya (DI) involved in the recent killing of indigenous people’s (IP) leader in Barangay Limpongo, Datu Hoffer Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur, the military said Friday, October 10, 2025.

Brigadier General Edgar Catu, commander of the 601st Infantry Brigade, identified the arrested suspect only through his alias as Tagal, a follower of DI-Hassan group.

Catu said Tagal was arrested by troops of the 90th Infantry Battalion (90IB) early morning of Friday, October 10, in Sitio Pangayawan, Barangay Tukanalugong, Datu Abdullah Sangki, Maguindanao del Sur.

Catu said the troops have recovered from the possession of Tagal a caliber .45 pistol with four ammunition and a cellular phone, allegedly used in the group’s illegal activities.

“The arrest of Tagal is proof that our troops will not stop pursuing groups that cause fear and chaos in our communities,” Catu said.

He said Tagal was allegedly responsible in the killing of Nel Lupos, an IP leader, on September 30, in Barangay Limpongo, Datu Hoffer Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur.

Lupos’ remains was founded beside a dirt road in Barangay Limpongo. He was a former councilor in Barangay Mantao, Datu Hoffer Ampatuan.

Tagal and the caliber.45 pistol were turned over to the police for proper disposition.

“The killing of our indigenous brothers and sisters is a wound to our identity as Filipinos. We cannot allow fear and violence to prevail,” said Major General Donald Gumiran, commander of the 6th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force Central.

“The arrest of alias Tagal is proof that we continue to seek justice to hold the guilty accountable,” Gumiran added.

Military operations continue against remaining DI members in Maguindanao del Sur and neighboring provinces. (SunStar Zamboanga)