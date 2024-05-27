Troops, BIFF clash in Maguindanao

GOVERNMENT troops have recovered a sizable number of war materials following a five-minute firefight that resulted in the death of a member of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) in Maguindanao del Sur, the military said Monday, May 27, 2024.

The Army’s 6th Infantry Division (ID) said the firefight happened the early morning of Saturday, May 25, in Butilen village, Datu Salibo, Maguindanao del Sur.

The 6ID said the clash ensued when the troops encountered several members of BIFF while conducting military operations in Butilen village.

The 6ID said the military operation was launched in response to reports from the local community about the presence of members of terrorist groups in the area, many of whom had existing warrants of arrest and were engaged in extortion and other lawless acts.

The troops recovered a caliber .45 pistol with five magazines, a cellular phone, and several explosives used by BIFF.

“These hazardous materials put the lives of innocent civilians at risk if they were eventually used by the BIFF for their terrorist activities,” the 6ID said in a statement.

The 6ID is bent on ending the terrorist threats in its Area of Responsibility in collaboration with the Philippine National Police and concerned local government units.

Major General Alex Rillera, 6ID commander, has assured the community that the military operation's primary objective is to protect and secure the populace from security threats posed by local terrorists.

Rillera also reassured the populace that the operation was far from the residential areas, despite attempts of local terrorists to evade the government troops and seek refuge in the populated communities. (SunStar Zamboanga)