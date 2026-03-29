Troops, cadets conduct coastal, underwater clean-up in Basilan beach

MILITARY troops have successfully conducted a Coastal and Underwater Clean-Up Drive in Fuego-Fuego Beach, which is part of the growing eco-tourism in Isabela City, Basilan province.

The 1101st Infantry Brigade (1101Bde), in partnership with the 3rd Scout Ranger Battalion (3SRBn), spearheaded the activity on Friday, March 27, 2026 in Tabiawan village, Isabela City, Basilan where Fuego-Fuego Beach is located.

They were joined by personnel from the 6th Special Forces Battalion (6SFBn), 3rd Company of the 15th Civil-Military Operations Battalion, 14th Cavalry Company, 1604th Community Defense Center, and Reserve Officer Training Course cadets, showcasing a unified effort in promoting environmental stewardship and community engagement.

The 1101Bde said Sunday, March 29, that divers from the 3SRBn and 6SFBn performed underwater clean-up operations, retrieving trash from beneath the surface and hard-to-reach areas, supporting the preservation of the area’s marine ecosystem.

“This initiative also paves the way for future underwater projects, such as coral tree planting, to enhance marine biodiversity,” 1101Bde said in a statement.

The 1101Bde said the participants of the cleanup drive removed scattered debris, particularly from hard-to-access areas, contributing to the continued cleanliness of Fuego-Fuego Beach while fostering camaraderie, teamwork, and a shared sense of responsibility among all those involved.

The 1101Bde said the city government of Isabela strongly supported the clean-up drive, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between the military and local government units in protecting natural resources.

Fuego-Fuego Beach is a coastal destination featuring a developed city park, scenic sunset view, and the historical Quincentennial Market of Tagima.

The beach offers a blend of nature and leisure with walking paths, food stalls, and a sandy shoreline suitable for relaxation. (SunStar Zamboanga)