Troops capture 24 lawless elements in North Cotabato

GOVERNMENT troops have captured 24 lawless elements, three of them wounded, following a 30-minute clash in the province of North Cotabato, the military said Friday, October 25, 2024.

The Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) said a soldier was also wounded in the clash that broke out around 4 p.m. Thursday, October 24, in Barangay Bagolibas, Aleosan, North Cotabato.

Lieutenant Colonel Edgardo Batinay, 34th Infantry Battalion (34IB) commander, said prior to the firefight, they had received a report that an armed group was seen traveling aboard two multicabs, a pick-up truck, and three motorcycles.

Batinay said the armed men, numbering about 30, were led by alias Nasser and alias Montasser, who were traveling to Sitio Tubak, Barangay Pagangan, Aleosan, North Cotabato.

Batinay said a 30-minute firefight ensued as they launched a military operation that resulted in the capture of 24 lawless elements, three of them were wounded. The rest managed to escape.

He said they have also recovered from the lawless elements five M-16 Armalite rifles, two M-14 rifles, one grenade, seven bandoliers, ammunition, magazines, and the vehicles.

Batinay said a soldier, Corporal Roy Villaber, was wounded during the 30-minute clash. Villaber was brought to Midsayap Diagnostic Center and Hospital for treatment.

The arrested lawless elements and the recovered vehicles were turned over to the Aleosan Municipal Police Station for appropriate legal action.

Major General Antonio Nafarrete, 6th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force (JTF)-Central, praised the heroism of the soldiers, especially Villaber, who was wounded in the gun battle and is now in stable condition.

Nafarrete also thanked the residents for prompt reporting of the armed groups they sighted in their community.

Lieutenant General William Gonzales, commander of Westmincom, commended the JTF-Central for the immediate action that resulted in the significant accomplishment.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to JTF-Central, especially to the responding troops. Your heroic action is an unequivocal reflection of your heroism and selflessness for the country,” Gonzales said. (SunStar Zamboanga)