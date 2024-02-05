Troops capture 3 Dawlah Islamiya hideouts

GOVERNMENT troops seized three hideouts in the province of Lanao del Sur, although the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group (DI-MG) terrorists managed to escape, the military said on Monday, February 5.

Brigadier General Yegor Rey Barroquillo, 103rd Infantry Brigade commander, said the three hideouts were captured in a raid launched by joint military and police forces on Sunday, February 4, in the hinterlands of Balindong, Lanao del Sur.

Despite the DI-MG members’ escape, Barroquillo said the troops recovered weapons and equipment left behind, including high-caliber rifles, ammunition, communication devises and personnel belongings.

Barroquillo lauded the troops for their professionalism and dedication, emphasizing the disruption inflicted upon the DI-Maute Group’s capabilities.

“The recovery of these assets marks a significant blow to the group’s operations, further bolstering counterterrorism efforts in the region,” Barroquillo said.

The military had been pursuing the DI-MG terrorists in the hinterlands of Lanao del Sur.

Nine DI-MG members were killed while four soldiers were wounded in a series of gun battles on January 25 until January 26 in the hinterlands of Piagapo, in Lanao del Sur.

The troops have recovered high-powered firearms consisting of three M14 rifles, one Bushmaster rifle, two baby M16 rifles, one M203 grenade launcher, one M653 rifle, and one R4 rifle.

Meanwhile, Major General Gabriel Viray III, commander of the 1st Infantry Division, commended the swift and coordinated efforts of the units involved, underscoring their vital role in maintaining peace and security in the area. (SunStar Zamboanga)