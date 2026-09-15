Troops clash with NPA in South Cotabato, recover weapons

GOVERNMENT troops clashed twice with an estimated 10 New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in T’boli, South Cotabato on Monday, September 14, 2026, recovering firearms, an anti-personnel mine, communications equipment and documents abandoned by the group.

The first encounter occurred at about 8:20 a.m. Monday, September 14, near Sitio Lebe, Tudok village, involving soldiers of the 105th Infantry Battalion (105IB) under the operational control of the 603rd Infantry Brigade.

The 105IB said the fire fight lasted about 10 minutes before the rebels, reportedly led by Barney Arnaez alias “Macmac” of the Regional Operations Command, Far South Mindanao Region, withdrew toward an undetermined direction.

During clearing and pursuit operations, troops recovered a homemade 40-millimeter (mm) grenade launcher, a .38-caliber revolver, two commercial radios, four keypad mobile phones, a medical kit and documents.

The 105IB said that a second clash occurred late Monday afternoon, September 14, as troops pursued the fleeing rebels.

The pursuing troops recovered an M16 rifle, an anti-personnel mine, a grenade, four rifle magazines, two bandoliers, a commercial radio, binoculars, eight civilian bags, personal belongings and additional documents.

“Pursuit operations remained underway as authorities sought to determine the whereabouts of the armed group and ensure the safety of residents in the area,” the 105IB said in a statement.

The 105IB urged remaining NPA members, particularly those who may have been wounded, to abandon the armed struggle and surrender peacefully, saying government reintegration programs are available to help them return to civilian life. (SunStar Zamboanga)