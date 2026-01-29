Troops, Dawlah Islamiya–Maute Group clash in Lanao del Sur

GOVERNMENT troops have seized a high-powered firearm, five backpacks, and assorted personal effects following a clash with members of the Dawlah Islamiya–Maute Group (DI-MG) in Lanao del Sur, the military said Thursday, January 29.

Major General Yegor Rey Barroquillo Jr., commander of the 1st Infantry Division (1ID), said the clash occurred Thursday, January 29, in Sitio Lumaog, Udalo village, Piagapo, Lanao del Sur.

Barroquillo said the clash happened when troops of the 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade made contact with DI-MG elements, resulting in a firefight.

The DI-MG members subsequently retreated, with no casualties or losses reported on the side of the operating troops.

Troops recovered one M14 rifle, five backpacks, and assorted personal effects abandoned by the retreating DI-MG members.

The focused military operation is part of intensified security and pursuit efforts being conducted by the 1ID in response to the recent attack against government forces in Lininding, Munai, Lanao del Norte.

“These operations are directly linked to our commitment to pursue those responsible for the recent attack against our troops,” Barroquillo said in a statement.

“We will not relent in our efforts to seek justice for our fallen heroes and to deny terrorist groups any space to operate,” he added.

He said troops will continue decisive and sustained operations to protect communities and preserve peace and security in the area.

Four soldiers were killed while another was wounded in an ambush on Friday, January 23, in Lininding village, Munai, Lanao del Norte.

The troops were on their way to purchase provisions when a group of DI-MG members ambushed them around 10 a.m.

Barroquillo said troops are tracking down the retreating DI-MG members.

Meanwhile, Barroquillo assured the public that close coordination with local government units and other stakeholders remains in place, and that all military operations are conducted with utmost regard for civilian safety while relentlessly pursuing remaining threat groups in the area. (SunStar Zamboanga)