Troops defuse tension in Barmm's SGA

TROOPS of the 40th Infantry Battalion (40IB) have defused tension between two warring groups in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao's (Barmm) Special Geographic Area (SGA) on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

Lieutenant Colonel Erwin Jay Dumaghan, 40IB commander, said the tension was defused and prevented the situation from escalating in Sitio Tuka, Barungis village, Lgawasan, SGA, as the troops responded quickly when they received a call from a concerned citizen around 6 a.m. Wednesday about an ongoing firefight in the area.

Dumaghan said those involved in the firefight were the rival groups of Mackly Adam and Taib Sampulna, an elected councilor in Barungis village.

"It was learned that the initial gunfire stopped when the troops arrived, but the two warring groups clashed again, prompting elements of the 40IB to intervene," Dumaghan said.

He said a follower of Taib, identified as Jiango Sampulna, was killed during the clash.

The military left it to the police to conduct an investigation to determine the real cause of the clash and to ensure the accountability of those involved.

Dumaghan said the troops recovered seven high-powered firearms, including a grenade, while conducting clearing operation at the clash site around 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 22.

Brigadier General Ricky Bunayog, commander of the 602nd Infantry Brigade, assured that the presence of soldiers in the area will continue to prevent possible escalation of tension.

"We are preventing the conflict from spilling over and affecting the daily lives of our people in Ligawasan," Bunayog said.

Meanwhile, Major General Donald Gumiran, commander of the Western Mindanao Command, commended the prompt action of the soldiers, preventing a possible more serious armed conflict.

"The quick response of our soldiers is proof of their concern and dedication to community peace. We will not allow personal disputes or misunderstandings to cause chaos and fear among our countrymen," Gumiran said.

"We will continue to promote the rule of law and peace through dialogue and cooperation with local governments, security sectors, and communities," he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)