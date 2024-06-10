Troops discover NPA lair in South Cotabato

GOVERNMENT security forces have discovered a lair of the New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in the hinterlands of South Cotabato, the military said Monday, June 10, 2024.

Lieutenant General William Gonzales, Western Mindanao Command Chief, said the lair was discovered on Saturday, June 8, in Sitio Demamis, Lacunon village, T’boli, South Cotabato.

Gonzales said the troops of the 5th Special Forces Battalion were conducting combat clearing operations when they chanced upon the lair at Sitio Demamis in Lacunon village.

He said the lair is believed to have been abandoned by the NPA rebels led by a certain Ka Macmac, who is the target of the recent series of operations conducted by the 1st Mechanized Brigade in the area.

Gonzales said the troops recovered at the lair assorted war materials, including one M16 rifle, one M16 magazine, one firing pin, one trigger mechanism, three cellular phones, two jungle hammocks, three ponchos, one bandolier, medical paraphernalia, and a binocular.

He said the operating troops continue to scour the area and track down the fleeing NPA rebels.

Gonzales commended the troops of Joint Task Force Central for their relentless efforts to dismantle the remaining threat groups in Central Mindanao. (SunStar Zamboanga)