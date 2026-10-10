Troops hunt gunmen behind two ambush incidents in Basilan

THE Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) has ordered troops in Basilan to intensify security operations and prevent further ambushes following two attacks on soldiers within three days, giving commanders two weeks to produce results in pursuing the perpetrators.

Major General Jose Vladimir Cagara, Westmincom acting commander, issued the order after a meeting on Friday, October 9, 2026, with the leadership of the 11th Infantry Division (11ID), brigade commanders and battalion commanders to assess the recent attacks and the overall security situation in their respective areas of responsibility.

Cagara ordered troops to conduct pursuit operations, secure main supply routes, strengthen coordination with local government units and activate intelligence networks.

He also emphasized the importance of operational security to minimize the troops’ vulnerability to attacks.

“Protecting civilians remains our top priority, particularly after two civilians were wounded during an incident the previous night,” he said in an interview.

A soldier was killed and six others were wounded in an ambush on Thursday night, October 8, in Barangay Sabong, Lamitan City, Basilan province.

A 10-year-old boy and his father, who was aboard another vehicle, were also wounded by stray bullets.

The soldiers had arrived at the Lamitan City port and were heading to the headquarters of the 45th Infantry Battalion (45IB) in Sitio Camalig, Barangay Bohe Pahu, Ungkaya Pukan, when gunmen ambushed them.

The incident occurred three days after 13 soldiers from the same battalion were wounded in an ambush on Monday, October 5, in Barangay Badja, Tipo-Tipo.

Brigadier General Frederick Sales, 1101st Infantry Brigade commander, said the group of Saddam Siddick was behind the two ambush incidents.

Siddick is the husband of Nermalyn Musa, who was killed in a law enforcement operation on September 29 in Barangay Baimbing, Lamitan City.

Police said Musa had standing arrest warrants for three counts of murder, with no bail recommended, issued by a court in Isabela City, the capital of Basilan province, on August 20, 2026.

The military is pursuing the alleged attackers, whom Cagara described as criminals who use guerrilla tactics and their familiarity with the terrain to gain an advantage over government forces.

Cagara said the group’s recent attacks did not necessarily indicate that it had become a major security threat.

“The group’s current advantage stemmed largely from its mobility, knowledge of the area and ability to exploit opportunities when troops were moving,” he said.

Cagara said Siddick’s group might be seeking revenge following a military operation that resulted in his wife’s death.

He denied that the two incidents necessarily meant the group was deliberately targeting the 45IB, saying the unit may have presented a target of opportunity while its troops were moving.

Despite the recent attacks, Cagara maintained that Basilan remained generally peaceful and free of the Abu Sayyaf Group. He described the incidents as the work of a criminal group whose recent actions had drawn heightened attention.

He also cited coordination with Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman, saying the provincial government was taking measures to address security concerns.

The military, Cagara added, would use its available capabilities and resources to pursue the perpetrators. (SunStar Zamboanga)