Troops kill 1 NPA rebel, recover M16 rifle in Lanao del Sur clash

A NEW People's Army (NPA) rebel was killed and a high-powered firearm was recovered by government troops after a clash in the hinterlands of Lanao del Sur, the military said Sunday, August 24, 2025.

Brigadier General Billy Dela Rosa, commander of the 103rd Infantry Brigade, said the clash happened Saturday, August 23, in Barangay Bandara Ingod, Amai Manabilang, Lanao del Sur.

Dela Rosa said the slain NPA rebel belongs to the Platun Uno, Sub-Regional Committee-5 (SRC-5).

Dela Rosa said the clash ensued as the troops of the 16th Scout Ranger Company chanced upon the remnants of SRC-5 while on security patrol.

He said the firefight resulted to the death of one communist rebel and the recovery of one M16 rifle. No government casualties were reported.

Dela Rosa said the clash is the ninth government-initiated firefight against the remnants of the SRC-5 since January.

On Friday, August 22, a member of the SRC-5 surrendered to the troops after a clash in Barangay Pagonayan, Amai Manabilang.

Major General Yegor Rey Barroquillo Jr., commander of the 1st Infantry Division, said they will sustain the campaign against the remnants of the SRC-5 while supporting peace building and community development efforts in partnership with local governments and other agencies in Lanao del Sur. (SunStar Zamboanga)