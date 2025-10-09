Troops peacefully settle disputes between town mayor, MILF leader

THE military has successfully facilitated the formal settlement of disputes on Wednesday, October 8, between Mayor Datu Rasul Sangki of Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur, and Hamsa Kindo, battalion commander under the Moro Islamic Liberation Front’s (MILF) 118th Base command.

The formal settlement of disputes between Sangki and Kindo was realized after a series of intensive dialogues and coordination by soldiers from the 601st Infantry Brigade (601Bde) in collaboration with the 90th Infantry Battalion (90IB) and the provincial government of Maguindanao del Sur.

The military said the formal ceremony was held in the town of Talayan, in the presence of Maguindanao del Sur Governor Datu Ali Midtimbang.

Brigadier General Edgar Catu, ommander of the 601Bde, emphasized in his message the importance of patience and open communication behind the successful reconciliation between the two groups of protagonists.

“The confrontation between the two sides was not easy due to the long-standing conflict that resulted in clashes and killings. But through patient dialogue and open communication, each group voluntarily approached the 601Bde headquarters to be heard and to seek to end the misunderstanding,” Catu said in a statement.

“After the successful dialogue, each group agreed to be summoned and presented to show their sincerity and desire to end the long-standing conflict that has been causing unrest in the area. Each side agreed to formalize the rido settlement in the presence of the Governor of the province of Maguindanao del Sur,” Catu added, citing it is a proof that nothing is impossible with open communication, forgiveness, understanding, and unity for the peace of the area.

Midtimbang expressed gratitude for the successful initiative of the 601Bde and 90IB, which was instrumental in ending the misunderstanding and finally bringing peace to the town of Ampatuan.

Midtimbang called on his constituents to unite for the peace and development of the province of Maguindanao del Sur.

Meanwhile, Major General Donald Gumiran, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, commended the leadership of the 601Bde, 90IB, and the provincial government of Maguindanao del Sur, who worked together to achieve the goal of ending the conflicts or unrest in Ampatuan so that the people can have peace and tranquillity. (SunStar Zamboanga)