Troops provide security, logistical support to 2 Basilan schools

TROOPS of the 45th Infantry Battalion (45IB) have provided security and logistical support to two schools in remote areas in Al-Barka, Basilan province, the military said Thursday, September 5, 2024.

The 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG) said the troops of the Charlie Company of the 45IB facilitated the transport of vital educational resources after the ceremonial turnover on Tuesday, September 3, graced by Mayor Jaydeefar Lajid of Al-Barka.

The 4CRG said of vital educational resources include chairs, laptops, and printers which were transported to Al-Barka National High School, and Sangkahan Elementary School.

Additional 50 chairs were also transported to Sitio Lakit for Sangkahan Elementary School, according to the 4CRG.

“This support reflects the unit’s ongoing mission to contribute positively to community development and educational advancement,” the 4CRG said in a statement.

“By providing both security and logistical support, the 45IB troopers is helping to ensure that schools in the province can continue to offer a conducive learning environment,” the 4CRG added. (SunStar Zamboanga)