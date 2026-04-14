Troops raid Dawlah Islamiya arms factory in Lanao del Sur

TROOPS of the 64th Infantry Battalion (64IB) have seized a cache of war materials and firearms fabrication equipment of the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group (DI-MG) remnants in Lanao del Sur, military officials said.

Lieutenant Colonel Jerry Gaviola, 64IB commander, said the war materials and equipment were seized in an intelligence-driven law enforcement operation Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Pabrica village, Marogong, Lanao del Sur.

Gaviola said that among the equipment the troops have seized were a milling machine, two lathe machines, a drill press, a welding machine, and other weapons fabricating materials.

Gaviola said the troops also seized numerous war materials, including 50 pieces of caliber .50 barrels, a caliber .50 propellant cartridge, five Barrett suppressors, three Barrett magazines, 20 wooden frames for Barrett rifles, four burners for caliber .50, two Barrett scopes, one 60-millimiter tube, and one grenade.

The place where the war materials and fabricating equipment were seized has once served as the stronghold of DI-MG in Lanao del Sur.

Gaviola said uncovered cache of war materials and firearms fabrication equipment believed to have been used in producing high-powered weapons, further weakening the DI-MG remnants.

Gaviola said the troops continue to secure the area to ensure the safety of nearby communities and to facilitate further clearing efforts for any additional concealed war materiel.

Brigadier General Yasser Bara, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, lauded the 64IB troops for their professionalism and dedication in the conduct of the law enforcement operation.

“The successful recovery of these war materials and firearms fabrication equipment is a significant step in denying remnants of the Dawlah Islamiya–Maute Group the capability to rearm and threaten our communities,” Bara said in a statement.

“This accomplishment reflects the dedication, vigilance, and professionalism of our troops, as well as the effectiveness of our intelligence-driven operations,” Bara added.

Meanwhile, Major General Yegor Rey Barroquillo Jr., 1st Infantry Division commander, commended the troops and emphasized that such accomplishments reflect the unit’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding communities and neutralizing threats posed by lawless elements.

“This successful operation demonstrates our firm's resolve to eliminate the capability of terrorist groups to regroup and rearm,” Barroquillo said in a statement.

“We will continue to intensify our intelligence-driven operations to ensure that communities in Lanao del Sur remain safe and secure. I commend our troops for their courage, vigilance, and dedication to duty,” Baroquillo added. (SunStar Zamboanga)