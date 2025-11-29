Troops raid Dawlah Islamiya hideout in Maguindanao del Sur

TROOPS raided a hideout of the Dawlah Islamiya-Hassan Group (DI-HG) and recovered high-powered firearms and an explosive in Maguindanao del Sur, the military said Saturday, November 29, 2025.

Lieutenant Colonel Germen Legada, commander of the 33rd Infantry Battalion, said the troops recovered an M-14 rifle, a caliber .45 pistol, and a grenade.

Legada said the firearms and grenade were recovered around 12:30 p.m. Friday, November 28, in Sitio Kulalo, Manungkaling village, Mamasapano, Maguindanao del Sur.

There was no resistance as no members of the DI-HG were around. The group’s leader is identified as alias Marhom.

Legada said Marhom and his cohorts are the main suspects in heinous crimes in Datu Hoffer, Shariff Aguak, and Mamasapano, Maguindanao del Sur.

He said among the crimes the group is involved in are the beheading of an Indigenous Peoples (IP) leader, the killing of three goat dealers, and the ambush of troops of the 40th Infantry Battalion in March 2024.

Brigadier General Edgar Catu, commander of the 601st Infantry Brigade, commended the successful operation of the 33IB, which continues to maintain peace in Central Mindanao.

“The recovery of the weapons is proof of the determination of our troops to stop groups that continue to attempt to harass and intimidate our people. We will not stop until these criminals are completely neutralized and peace is restored to the communities,” Catu said. (SunStar Zamboanga)