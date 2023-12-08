Troops reach out Zambo Norte remote village

SOME 180 indigent residents have benefitted from the one-day community outreach program initiated by the Army’s 97th Infantry Battalion in a remote village of Zamboanga del Norte, the military reported Friday, December 8, 2023.

The 97IB said in a statement the free medical and dental mission was held in Sitio Mati in Titik village, Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte on Tuesday, December 5.

The various services rendered to the residents include free medical consultations, dental examinations, tooth extraction and distribution of medicines, according to the 97IB.

Food packs from civilian volunteers and pairs of slippers from the Kiwanis Club of Zamboanga del Norte were also given to the residents.

The 97IB said the activity aims to extend quality medical treatment to the community’s unsheltered and underprivileged population in one of the most remote areas of Zamboanga del Norte.

The residents of the Titik village expressed their gratitude for the continuous support of the Philippine Army and municipal government of Sindangan which brought basic services and assistance to their community.

Aside from personnel of the 97IB, medical personnel from the 102nd Infantry Brigade and 1st Infantry Division joined in the conduct of the medical and dental outreach mission. (SunStar Zamboanga)