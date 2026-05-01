Troops recover 3 firearms in sustained security campaign

TROOPS have recovered three firearms, including a high-powered sniper rifle though home-made, in three municipalities in the second district of Sulu, reinforcing ongoing efforts to establish Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Center Communities (RFGFPCC) in the province.

The military said Friday, May 1, 2026, that the firearms were recovered in a series of coordinated security and community engagements in the towns of Pandami, Banguingui, and Luuk from Tuesday, April 28, to Thursday, April 30.

Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, 104th Infantry Battalion commander, reported that troops led by First Lieutenant Carl Lorenz Ebon, in coordination with the 2nd Civil-Military Operations Company and the Pandami Municipal Police Station, received one caliber .45 pistol during the declaration of Parian village, Pandami, as RFGFPCC.

Dalumpines said the firearm was voluntarily surrendered by a civilian and presented to authorities by Parian Village Chairperson Abdel Sitin.

Complementing security efforts, the 2nd Civil-Military Operations Company of the 15th Civil-Military Operations Battalion, supported the distribution of agricultural seedlings and conducted a visitation of a Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) community farm in Lapak village, Pandami.

Ebon led the distribution of seedlings in coordination with MNLF Community Leader Asmaulla Sahidulla Bairulla.

Dalumpines said they also conducted community interactions and family-oriented activities aimed at strengthening cooperation and promoting sustainable livelihood initiatives.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Dante Mantes, 101st Infantry Battalion commander, said troops of the battalion's Charlie Company led by First Lieutenant Jesson Pe aflor facilitated the turnover of one home-made AR-10 sniper rifle without a serial number in Kahikukuk village, Banguingui, Sulu.

Mantes said the sniper rifle was turned over during an Information and Education Campaign (IEC) with the support of local officials, the police, and the Coast Guard.

Mantes said the troops under First Lieutenant Clent Mark Gaitera have arrested an individual and seized a caliber .45 pistol with five ammunition as they responded to a reported illegal discharge of firearm in Kan Mindus, Luuk.

He said that through coordination with the Luuk Municipal Police Station, village officials, and an MNLF community leader, a land-related dispute was also peacefully settled aside from the arrest of the suspect.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, commander of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade, lauded the troops and partner stakeholders, stating, "these accomplishments reflect the growing trust and cooperation between our forces and the communities."

"Through sustained operations and community engagement, we continue to reduce the presence of loose firearms while promoting peaceful conflict resolution across Sulu," Delos Santos added.

He said they remain committed to strengthening partnership with local government units, security forces, and communities to sustain peace, security, and development in the province of Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)